DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oktoberfest at Hackney Brewery

Hackney Brewery
Sat, 30 Sept, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Save the date! Oktoberfest at High Hill will be on Saturday the 30th of September 🥨 

Expect a range of proper German beers, long tables, Steins, Pretzels and a special Oktoberfest hot dog created by our new food vendors Oh My Dog!

Free entry

This is an Read more

Presented by Hackney Brewery & High Hill Taproom.

Lineup

Venue

Hackney Brewery

10 Lockwood Way, Waltham Forest, London, E17 5RB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.