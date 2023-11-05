DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

1001 Presents Stella Z

Café 1001
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Quiet Chaos and China-based radio station BAIHUI resident Stella Z joins us in 1001 for a Sunday takeover - we are extremely privileged to welcome her to the loft for this one. Mixing cosmic, dreamy electronica with influences from China's leftfield electr Read more

Presented by Cafe 1001.

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

