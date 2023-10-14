Top track

Hector Couto - Lost Keys

GIORGIA ANGIULI live, DXXXV, LUDO ERRE, SLEVIN KOR

Duel Club
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsPozzuoli
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Un anno fa, durante il suo set più recente al Duel Club, ha regalato all'ambiente un'atmosfera straordinaria attraverso un groove vibrante e carico di energia. Ha mescolato tastiere, drum pad, sax, trombe e una varietà di altri strumenti elettronici, incen Read more

Presented by Duel Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Giorgia Angiuli, Slevin Korei, Ludo Erre

Venue

Duel Club

Via Antiniana, 2a, 80078 Pozzuoli NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

