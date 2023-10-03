Top track

Paddywak - Go!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paddywak / C0sti / D0nc4n / Snotty Lottie

The George Tavern
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Paddywak - Go!
Got a code?

About

On first, Snotty Lottie will be performing solo for the first time in 23 years ! She’ll be singing Cuckoo Spit songs both familiar and unreleased, demo style

She will be followed by Glasgow resident and undiscovered legend @d0nc4n ‘s London debut, so come Read more

Presented by Snotty Lottie.

Lineup

c0sti, Paddywak

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.