Top track

badcandy - Empty

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

badcandy / The Means of Production / Dan Damnit

Cobra Lounge
Sun, 8 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

badcandy - Empty
Got a code?

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

badcandy
The Means of Production
Dan Damnit

All Ages

Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dan Damnit, The Means of Production, badcandy

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.