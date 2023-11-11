Top track

Argenta

Bonnacons Of Doom

Quarry
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HSP PRSNTS: Bonnacons Of Doom at Quarry on 11th November 2023.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by HSP PRSNTS.

Lineup

Bonnacons of Doom

Venue

Quarry

17 Love Lane
Doors open7:30 pm

