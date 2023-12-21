DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brick Lane Balearia is our on-going Thursday night series, bringing you a slice of midweek paradise in the heart of east London. We have a very special crop of resident DJs who are very close to our hearts, and this series sees these residents take to our
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.