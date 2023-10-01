DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EP ATL - Table Reservation

Underground ATL
Sun, 1 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $807.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

OCTOBER 1ST 2023!

TIER 1 - $1300

Any 2 Top Shelf Bottles ($500 & Above) + Section + Admission for up to 8 people

TIER 2 - $1200

Any 2 Premium Bottles (bottle under $500) + Section + Admission for up to 8 people

 TIER 3 - $700

Any 1 Bottle + Cocktail Read more

Presented by Everyday People NYC LLC.

Lineup

Everyday People

Venue

Underground ATL

50 Upper Alabama St SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30303, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

