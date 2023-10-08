Top track

Basement Days, Little Champion, Rhinestone Pickup

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Basement Days is a Midwest Emo / Indie Rock band from Abingdon VA.

The band started as a passion for the two guitarists Juan Lopez and Zane Cardinale back in 2016 when the band was formed. Basement Days put out their first album “Life As We Know It” back Read more

Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

Little Champion, Basement Days, Rhinestone Pickup Truck

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

