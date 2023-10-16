DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Things that go Eeek ! (but Spooky)

The George Tavern
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eeeeeeeekkkk!!! A scratch cabaret night, with performance, art, comedy, theatre, poetry, video, clowning and just about everything else. A celebration of silly, weird, (boring?), risky, sexy, stupid, tell your friends you love them, send your boss a nude, Read more

Presented by The George Tavern

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

