John J Presley

The Prince Albert
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brighton based multi-instrumentalist John J Presley returns in 2023 after a 3-year hiatus with a news of a new album Chaos & Calypso - coming through God Unknown Records on October 20th 2023. The first cut to arrive from the long player is Sinnerman - a br Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

John J. Presley

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

