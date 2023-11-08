DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Salomé: An Improvised Music Score ft. Coffee Nap, Fox Indigo, Mason Mann

Purgatory
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An improvised live score to a screening of the movie Salomé. The film is widely considered to be the first movie in American history to feature queer themes and all queer cast.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

