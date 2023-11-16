Top track

X Marks

MØAA (Seattle) + Parallels (LA/Toronto) + Violet Silhouette + SLACKMACHINE

Alex's Bar
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MØAA (Seattle, USA)

Coming off the back of her gothic shoegaze debut album "Euphoric Recall" released in 2021, MØAA unleashes the title track of her new album "Jaywalker"; a nocturnal dream pop record featuring pulsing 909 drum machines submerged under ca...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

MØAA, Parallels

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

