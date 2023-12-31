DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michelle Malone and Canyonland New Year's Eve Show w/ Sarah Peacock

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $56.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Michelle Malone and Canyonland New Year's Eve Show w/ Sarah Peacock live at Eddie's Attic!

A mainstay of American roots music for more than 30 years, Michelle Malone has built an award-winning career as a songwriter, road warrior, and modern-day guitar he...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarah Peacock, Michelle Malone

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:45 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.