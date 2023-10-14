DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Juju's Presents: DJ Blakey

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Free
About

Super excited to welcome international DJ Blakey on Saturday, 14th October, getting the weekend going with a killer DJ set! Free entry all night.

ABOUT DJ BLAKEY

Blakey is a DJ whose career has taken him all over the world. He started his journey at the

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

Lineup

DJ Blakey

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK

Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

