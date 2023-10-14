DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Super excited to welcome international DJ Blakey on Saturday, 14th October, getting the weekend going with a killer DJ set! Free entry all night.
ABOUT DJ BLAKEY
Blakey is a DJ whose career has taken him all over the world. He started his journey at the
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.