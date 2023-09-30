DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El próximo 30 de septiembre vuelve Rotten City Basement y en esta ocasión, el invitado que ha elegido Alvaro Cabana es Javier Ferreira (Side up Works / BCN) para el Hole de Cadavra.
Javier Ferreira, es productor y DJ nacido en Buenos Aires, Argentina. Bas
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.