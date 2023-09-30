Top track

Rotten City Basement

Cadavra
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53

About

El próximo 30 de septiembre vuelve Rotten City Basement y en esta ocasión, el invitado que ha elegido Alvaro Cabana es Javier Ferreira (Side up Works / BCN) para el Hole de Cadavra.

Javier Ferreira, es productor y DJ nacido en Buenos Aires, Argentina. Bas Read more

Organizado por CADAVRA.

Lineup

Javier Ferreira, Alvaro Cabana, JackWasFaster

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

