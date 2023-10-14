Top track

Benton B2B Chinese Daughter with Friends

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Benton goes back to back with Chinese Daughter for an extended set of UK bass, jungle, and dubstep.‍

Benton made a name for himself in the dubstep scene with his dark and brooding productions. He's released on labels like BoxClever and Biscuit Factory b Read more

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Benton, Chinese Daughter

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

