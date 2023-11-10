DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Esplendor Geométrico + Sal del Colche

Dabadaba
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€18.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Esplendor Geométrico nace en 1978 de las manos de tres miembros de El Aviador Dro y sus Obreros Especializados, ante diferencias musicales. Rápidamente, el trío se posiciona en la escena industrial española adoptando una estética futurista y corporativista...

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Esplendor Geométrico

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

