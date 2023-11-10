DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Esplendor Geométrico nace en 1978 de las manos de tres miembros de El Aviador Dro y sus Obreros Especializados, ante diferencias musicales. Rápidamente, el trío se posiciona en la escena industrial española adoptando una estética futurista y corporativista...
