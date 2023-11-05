Top track

Pegboy, Owth, School Drugs

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.19

About

Pegboy is an American punk band from Chicago, Illinois with a relatively large cult following. They were founded in 1990 by John Haggerty (ex-guitarist for Naked Raygun), along with his brother Joe Haggerty (drums, formerly of The Effigies), Larry Damore (...)

The Kingsland Presents
Lineup

Pegboy, Off With Their Heads, School Drugs

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

