Rumours of Bread

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rumours of Bread
We are excited to present the full live debut of V/Z, the new project from world-renowned drummer composer Valentina Magaletti and multi-instrumentalist Zongamin.

The duo teamed up in their East London studio to create an album of Dub / Post-Punk influenc...

Presented by Kings Place.
Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

