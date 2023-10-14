Top track

Spice Girls - Wannabe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The 90' Pool Party Festival at Go Beach

Go Beach Club
Sat, 14 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Spice Girls - Wannabe
Got a code?

About

(ES) ¿Puede ser que las canciones más divertidas se hayan escrito en los 90?

Lo descubriremos en The 90' Pool Party Festival, un tardeo único para disfrutar del sol, el buen tiempo y la primavera mirando al Mediterráneo.

¡Y en una ubicación privilegiada Read more

Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..

Lineup

Mr. majestyk

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.