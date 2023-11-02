DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kids' Halloween Disco

The Beck & Call
Thu, 2 Nov, 11:00 am
PartyLeeds
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Children must be supervised at all times and remain the responsibility of the parent/guardian at all times.

Under 5s

Presented by Rainbow Elf Entertainment.

Venue

The Beck & Call

Stainbeck Rd, Leeds LS7 2NP, UK
Doors open11:00 am

