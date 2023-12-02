Top track

Vinnie Caruana

Gullivers
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vinnie Caruana (The Movielife/I Am The Avalanche)

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Moving North.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sam Russo, Vinnie Caruana

Venue

Gullivers

109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

