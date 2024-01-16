Top track

BRAKENCE

Point Ephémère
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
About

brakence

Depuis 2017, le chanteur et producteur de l'Ohio, BRAKENCE, concocte du rap punk émotionnel dans sa chambre, menant la charge angoissante de l'hyperpop

Pour la premiere fois en europe et à Point Éphémère.

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

brakence

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

