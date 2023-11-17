DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RIOT! AT THE DISCO
On Friday, August 25th we’ll be Rioting At The Disco once again. Spinning music by: My Chemical Romance * Jimmy Eat World * Brand New * At The Drive In * Taking Back Sunday * Dashboard Confessional * Paramore * Coheed and Cambria*
