DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ANDREA SALERI STAND UP COMEDY
apertura porte 20.30
spettacolo 22.30
possibilità di cenare in loco.
Dopo il successo dello scorso anno, Andrea Saleri torna sul palco del Retronouveau. La sua carriera inizia con la scrittura di monologhi durante gli anni
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.