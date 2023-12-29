Top track

Movements (Chapter III)

Got a code?

Leon Vynehall

Centre Point
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
Event information

Leon Vynehall is part of a vanguard of artists expanding the ambition of electronic music. Highly regarded for his musical output, and creative and forward-thinking approach, Leon has established himself as a genuine artist of musicality and craftsmanship Read more

Presented by Centre Point.

Lineup

Leon Vynehall

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm

