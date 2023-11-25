Top track

rusowsky, Ralphie Choo - Dolores

Ralphie Choo

La Nau
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€18.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PPL UNITED presenta Ralphie Choo en La Nau

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PPL United.

Lineup

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

