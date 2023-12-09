Top track

Better

Vinnie Caruana

Sebright Arms
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Till the Wheels and Be Sharp present

Vinnie Caruana

Performing a solo set of The Movielife, I Am the Avalance and solo material

https://www.vinniecaruana.com/

with support from

Sam Russo

https://samrusso.bandcamp.com/

Saturday 9th December

Presented by Till The Wheels / Be Sharp

Lineup

Vinnie Caruana, Sam Russo

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

