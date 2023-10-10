Top track

Really Good Time - Afternoon Tea

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

REALLY GOOD TIME + Memory of Speke + Canty

The Social
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Really Good Time - Afternoon Tea
Got a code?

About

REALLY GOOD TIME + Memory of Speke + Canty

We’re moving in! The Social have handed over the keys and are letting FORM takeover the iconic venue one night a month, showcasing our favourite new artists for 2023. FREE TICKETS DOES NOT GUARANTEE ENTRY. FIRST Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Canty, Memory of Speke, Really Good Time

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.