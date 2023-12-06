Top track

La Paloma - Sigo aquí

La Paloma presenta "Todavía no"

Dabadaba
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€16.53

La Paloma en concierto en Donostia presentando su disco de debut "Todavía no". Abre la velada airu.

Todas las edades

Organizado por Last Tour & La Castanya.

La Paloma, airu

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

