DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Since forming in 2007, STRFKR have been perfecting a style that hides emotional complexities and existential searching in hyper-catchy, melody-forward pop music. The band’s spiritual and philosophical undercurrents never outshine their highly danceable sou
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.