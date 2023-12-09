Top track

STRFKR - Kahlil Gibran

STRFKR

Frannz Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€27.67

About

Since forming in 2007, STRFKR have been perfecting a style that hides emotional complexities and existential searching in hyper-catchy, melody-forward pop music. The band’s spiritual and philosophical undercurrents never outshine their highly danceable sou Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

STRFKR

Venue

Frannz Club

Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

