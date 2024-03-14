DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dick Denham: (Even) Big(ger) Dick Energy

The Bill Murray
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dick Denham is a queer thirtysomething comedian. A hit with queer and straight crowds alike, Dick has audiences in stitches with his surreal observations on being genderqueer in a heteronormative world, as well as the mundanities of British culture that we Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.