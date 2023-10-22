DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bill Patrick - In America, specifically NYC, Bill Patrick is a man of many accolades... Since his days as a DJ in legendary clubs such as The Limelight, Vinyl & Arc, he has charmed our hearts and moved our bodies.
Nicolas Matar - New York house DJ and pro
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.