Vigilante: Bill Patrick, Nicolas Matar, Bas Ibell

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sun, 22 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bill Patrick - In America, specifically NYC, Bill Patrick is a man of many accolades... Since his days as a DJ in legendary clubs such as The Limelight, Vinyl & Arc, he has charmed our hearts and moved our bodies.

Nicolas Matar - New York house DJ and pro

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

Bill Patrick, Nicolas Matar, Bas Ibellini

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

