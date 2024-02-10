DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Return of the Dragon club night celebrates the upcoming New Year of the Dragon on Saturday 10th February 2024 at 229 Great Portland Street, W1W 5PN. Featuring the original “Enter the Dragon” 1988 Club night’s DJ union of Trevor Fung (the Balearic Beats
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.