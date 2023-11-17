DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

30/30: Maggie Winters and Ian Abramson

Color Club Tavern
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$15 plus taxes & fees

Chicago fried comedian Maggie Winters and Chicago sauteed comedian Ian Abramson each perfrom 30 minutes of standup.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Local Universe.

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

