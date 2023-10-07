DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SIN: Dark Dance Fetish Night

Kremwerk
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SIN is every first Saturday of every month

Always keep up with SIN here: https://www.facebook.com/SINKremwerk

Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Shane Aungst, Jasyn Bangert

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

