BANTUMEN - LUZINGO APRESENTA "EGO" + BALA G

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 12 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€9
LUZINGO

Luzingo, artista Luso-Angolano de referência na mistura do hip-hop e música electrónica lança hoje o seu segundo EP. Intitulado “Ego”, o novo trabalho do artista foi produzido pelo próprio, em colaboração com o músico Portugues Rick Samper e o Ang Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

