DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Since 2011 Slade UK have amazed and thrilled audiences all across the UK and Europe.
Recreating the look and raw power of Slade at their best, Slade UK are now one of the top tribute acts in the country.
With nearly 3 hours of material to pick from Slade
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.