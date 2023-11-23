DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MONKS + SUPPORT

The Pickle Factory
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
£11.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MONKS are known for their truly unique approach to live, electronic music. Shape-shifting and amalgamating genres, their LDN headline this November marks a brand new live set & a new birth for the quartet.

Don't miss it.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by CloseUp.

Monks

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

