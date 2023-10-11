DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Christopher Michael Jensen's Subjective Art For Mass Consumption, Vol. 3 EP Release Party
Performances by:
-- Christopher Michael Jensen
-- Orikal Uno
-- Optimystic LMZ & eLoda
-- MPLS Drew
-- Exxe
-- OnlyLogan
+ DJ’ing from Ice God The Macg
