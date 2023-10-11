Top track

Christopher Michael Jensen - Psychosis (feat. Dem Atlas)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CMJ's Sub Art For Mass Consumption, Vol. 3

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Christopher Michael Jensen - Psychosis (feat. Dem Atlas)
Got a code?

About

Christopher Michael Jensen's Subjective Art For Mass Consumption, Vol. 3 EP Release Party

Performances by:

-- Christopher Michael Jensen

-- Orikal Uno

-- Optimystic LMZ & eLoda

-- MPLS Drew

-- Exxe

-- OnlyLogan

+ DJ’ing from Ice God The Macg Read more

Presented by Underground Music Venue.

Lineup

5
Christopher Michael Jensen, Ice God the Macgyver, Orikal Uno and 5 more

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.