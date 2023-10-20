Top track

The Society of Art VII Anniversary at La Terrrazza

La Terrrazza
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJBarcelona
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are tremendously excited to be able to say that we have been by your side for 7 years, 7 years creating, 7 years enjoying quality Electronic Art and Music, but above all from you!

After this wonderful Summer Season at La Terrazza we have decided to sha Read more

Organizado por The Society of Art.

Lineup

Marsh, Nils Hoffmann, Armela

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

