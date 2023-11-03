Top track

The Trials of Cato - Aberdaron

The Trials of Cato

Omeara
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“They are quite a thing to be reckoned with” Mark Radcliffe, BBC Radio 2

“Fascinating stuff” Cerys Matthews, BBC 6 Music

“An excellent band” The Guardian

“Outstanding ★★★★★” The Australian

Lineup

The Trials of Cato

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
