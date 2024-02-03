Top track

Sammy Virji, Cosmo, Kassian, dreemseed, Spin Department: Brian Thabault & TESSUB

Elsewhere, Brooklyn
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
From $33.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This is an 21+ event
Elsewhere
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sammy Virji, Kassian, DJ Cosmo

Venue

Elsewhere, Brooklyn

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends4:00 am

