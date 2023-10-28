DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fantastic Pleasure: Samhain Sacrifice

Whereelse?
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyMargate
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This Samhain, the veil between this life and the next is as thin as it’s going to get - the portal to the Otherworld will be opened and the spirits will be visiting as the sun sets on summer.

Join us in celebration, as we honour the dead and light the Wic

Presented by Elsewhere (UK).

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

