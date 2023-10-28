DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Samhain, the veil between this life and the next is as thin as it’s going to get - the portal to the Otherworld will be opened and the spirits will be visiting as the sun sets on summer.
Join us in celebration, as we honour the dead and light the Wic
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.