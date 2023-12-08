Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Meadowlark

St Pancras Old Church
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Meadowlark, the Bristol-based indie folk duo, are ready to unveil their deeply soulful third album, "Hiraeth," on October 6th. Rooted in life's intricate tapestry, their music resonates with raw emotion, exploring themes of love, spirituality, and the time Read more

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Meadowlark

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

