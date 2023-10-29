Top track

Yung Beef - Infierno

Infierno

Granada 10
Sun, 29 Oct, 10:45 pm
PartyGranada
€9.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Infierno.
Venue

Granada 10

C. Cárcel Baja, 10, 18010 Granada, Spain
Doors open10:45 pm

