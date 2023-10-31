DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thriller Party : Le Bal des Loups-Garous

Blonde Venus
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Métro, boulot, tombeau. Mardi 31 octobre Blonde Venus fait sa grande soirée d’Halloween, la Thriller Party. Et pour cause, cette année le mythique son de Mickael Jackson fête ses 40 ans ! Pour l’occasion, un bal horrifiant de loups-garous, morts vivants et Read more

Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open9:00 pm

