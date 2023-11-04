DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

C2C TALKS

Teatro Regio
Sat, 4 Nov, 2:00 pm
TalkTorino
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

04 NOVEMBER | TEATRO REGIO, TORINO / EUROPE

RA x C2C TALKS is the free discourse programme of C2C Festival in partnership with Resident Advisor. Taking place on Saturday 4th November at Teatro Regio, it will reflect on music and culture featuring a daylon Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Situazione Xplosiva.

Venue

Teatro Regio

Piazza Castello 215, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.