DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rhythm n Vibes: Ro James, TA Thomas, Lekan

The Industry LOFT
Sun, 22 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsHollywood
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an intimate R&B concert giving fans and music lovers a better LIVE music experience. Bringing R&B's emerging artists to the stage.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Rhythm n Vibes.

Lineup

Lekan, TA Thomas, Ro James

Venue

The Industry LOFT

755 North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90038, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
275 capacity

